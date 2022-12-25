Tyrannis: Reboot Update

Because I can't go vanishing for a few weeks without explaining where I've been, can I?
Or months, I guess.
Anyways, I've been working on the update for Tyrannis to improve the entire UI.
As in, all of it.
Everything should look a lot cleaner now, with a new green tone that should be easier on the eyes.
That, and I fixed that custom faction icon glitch with the swords icon.
Anyways, trailer is to come out in a few hours.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
-Chris Lawrence
Literally Everyone at cGh ONE
Changed files in this update