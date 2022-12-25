Tyrannis: Reboot Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10212517 · Last edited 25 December 2022 – 03:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Because I can't go vanishing for a few weeks without explaining where I've been, can I?

Or months, I guess.

Anyways, I've been working on the update for Tyrannis to improve the entire UI.

As in, all of it.

Everything should look a lot cleaner now, with a new green tone that should be easier on the eyes.

That, and I fixed that custom faction icon glitch with the swords icon.

Anyways, trailer is to come out in a few hours.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

-Chris Lawrence

Literally Everyone at cGh ONE