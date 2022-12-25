Boss Rush challenge update FINAL!

Hello everyone! The final challenge update is here! Just in time for the hollidays! This last challenge is called Boss Rush! In Boss Rush you will have to go toe to toe with every boss from the Main Dream. Just watch out because one mess up will send you back to the start. Can you beat each boss without messing up? Find out today with the Boss Rush challenge update!

This is the final update I have had planned for L.S.D. Maybe some day ill add more content if people ask but for now i need to move on to bigger and better things. The next game in the Lucid Dream series will be comming some time in 2023 if things go smoothly. I hope you all enjoy Lucid Dream Simulator! Come join the discord to get updates on the next game. The most ill say now is the title of the next game is L.D.S. Lucid Dream Shooter! Thats all for now and i hope you all have a great new year! Goodbye for now.