Last Gang Standing update for 25 December 2022

Alpha 1.042 Christmas Patchie

I been on that grind before christmas, I've managed to fix a bunch of longstanding bugs that have been annoying people (and me) for a long time now.
Hope everybody reading this has a merry christmas and a happy new year!

Fixes

  • attacking a security guard NPC now aggros the mainframe core it belongs to
  • security guard NPCs no longer bug out and become braindead when attempting to wander to a location they cant reach
  • NPCs can now open riot gates
  • NPC raiders are now removed after 5 minutes in case they get stuck
  • Fixed a certain tan shed near chinatown that had corrupted collision mesh
  • pressing escape with the chat window open no longer causes a UI freeze
  • pressing escape or backspace again with the esc menu open now closes it
  • fixed build tool not updating structure class properly when you first join the server
  • added prediction to build tool so it doesn't lag behind when changing structure class

Balancing

  • Changed how player health works, players previously had a hidden damage absorb stat that would result in heavy armor being extremely effective against shotguns and pistol calibers.
    This was not explained anywhere in game and I feel that it didn't really add anything to gameplay and left people confused when somebody would be able to tank 5-6 shotgun blasts but still go down from half a mag of AK rounds
  • NPC mainframe turrets now take full damage from explosives (previously only took 50% damage)
  • mini turret health reduced to 200 from 250
  • added 2 new possible NPC base locations

