Alpha 1.042 Christmas Patchie

I been on that grind before christmas, I've managed to fix a bunch of longstanding bugs that have been annoying people (and me) for a long time now.

Hope everybody reading this has a merry christmas and a happy new year!

Fixes

attacking a security guard NPC now aggros the mainframe core it belongs to

security guard NPCs no longer bug out and become braindead when attempting to wander to a location they cant reach

NPCs can now open riot gates

NPC raiders are now removed after 5 minutes in case they get stuck

Fixed a certain tan shed near chinatown that had corrupted collision mesh

pressing escape with the chat window open no longer causes a UI freeze

pressing escape or backspace again with the esc menu open now closes it

fixed build tool not updating structure class properly when you first join the server

added prediction to build tool so it doesn't lag behind when changing structure class

Balancing