Alpha 1.042 Christmas Patchie

I been on that grind before christmas, I've managed to fix a bunch of longstanding bugs that have been annoying people (and me) for a long time now.
Hope everybody reading this has a merry christmas and a happy new year!
Fixes
- attacking a security guard NPC now aggros the mainframe core it belongs to
- security guard NPCs no longer bug out and become braindead when attempting to wander to a location they cant reach
- NPCs can now open riot gates
- NPC raiders are now removed after 5 minutes in case they get stuck
- Fixed a certain tan shed near chinatown that had corrupted collision mesh
- pressing escape with the chat window open no longer causes a UI freeze
- pressing escape or backspace again with the esc menu open now closes it
- fixed build tool not updating structure class properly when you first join the server
- added prediction to build tool so it doesn't lag behind when changing structure class
Balancing
- Changed how player health works, players previously had a hidden damage absorb stat that would result in heavy armor being extremely effective against shotguns and pistol calibers.
This was not explained anywhere in game and I feel that it didn't really add anything to gameplay and left people confused when somebody would be able to tank 5-6 shotgun blasts but still go down from half a mag of AK rounds
- NPC mainframe turrets now take full damage from explosives (previously only took 50% damage)
- mini turret health reduced to 200 from 250
- added 2 new possible NPC base locations
