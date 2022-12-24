 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Predictors update for 24 December 2022

Complete game rework: let's go tight!

Share · View all patches · Build 10212429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Predictors,

The game and the tutorial were reworked - no more wandering around the big map. Now you fight in small areas. Then grab your loot and choose the next area you want to go to - maybe, you want more powerful potions or to improve your artifacts.

Every step is important now, and now you even see the counter about leveling of enemies.

Health and mana-restoring skills are also reworked - now you regenerate them during going through portals.

You can still play alone or with a friend, but now you have to fight together.

Enjoy!

And Happy Christmas ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link