Match Scheduling Patch (00.831)

Changes coming shortly for the match scheduler. PLUS, match history now uses a page system instead of a scrollable window (blue chalk arrows beneath match history will nav multiple pages). This should clean up the lower framerates for boxer's who have extensive match histories.

Note that all scheduling and withdrawing for match scheduling is still done on the main wall/global menu. But now all match join functions have been broken out and show clearly in their own mini display. The button unlocks for the host at the time of the match, and for the guest when the host has begun the scheduled match.

A few other notes: You can't schedule a new match closer than three hours away (the idea being that people need time to see the match and accept it, so those time blocks will not be available to you to book (within three hours of your current time). Very open to changing this after the system is ironed out.