No Fair Play update for 24 December 2022

Critical Bugs (Update v0.46)

Build 10212388

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update to remove a critical bugs with the lobby. There was a glitch that allowed players to enter a game that had just been started without being able to participate in the game. But back to the lobby, they took the place of the previous players ...

The tutorial was stuck due to an error while working on the next parkour game mode. It's fixed now.

Once again, thanks to those who report these bugs, I work alone and it's not easy to test multiplayer features.
Happy New Year, and Merry Christmas to all of you !

