Ghost Exile update for 25 December 2022

Update 1.1.4.0

Update 1.1.4.0

25 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello hunters, we are here with another update closing this year.

The spirit of the holiday is already in the air, but you have to fulfill one more order before enjoying the holiday.

Christmas Event

  • The evil Krampus wants to spoil the holiday by hiding all the gifts in his snow maze.

  • You and your friends will have to find all the gifts and return them under the Christmas tree before Krampus starts hunting.

  • But not everything is so simple, his insidious elves will interfere with you in every possible way by stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree.

  • Hold out for three rounds to defeat and banish Krampus!
Some other edits
  • Increased delay before clamping to remove the item from the ritual seal

_**Dear friends, our entire team wishes you a Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

We wish your life in the new year to be filled with happiness, joy and love. May your every day be filled with moments that you will cherish all your life!

And thank you so much for your support, you are the best! We hope that next year you will continue to help us, and we, in turn, will delight you with innovations and interesting updates!
