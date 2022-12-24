First (small) Patch v1.2.1

Hi everyone, first of all just want to say massive thanks all around to everyone who has been playing and for all the positivity around the release despite some of the more frustrating issues! It's been really encouraging to see for me, hopefully I can fix the larger issues very soon!

I've just pushed an update to the game which attempts to do quick fixes to some of the most pressing things I've seen reported, which are AI collisions and being unsure where to go to progress.

v1.2.1

AI Collisions

At least for now, collision damage between ships in your fleet is disabled. I will be making improvements to their navigation in the near future, but this is the best thing I can do in the short term to mitigate the issue. Your own ship will still take collision damage if you crash into something, and your fleet will still deliver ramming damage to enemies, but they won't take damage when colliding with environment, you, or each other.

Quest Guidance

I've made several changes to help guide people to the main story in Chapters 1, 2 and 3.

(Chapter 1) The map fragment in the first Skull Fort has had it's pickup radius increased to match the other loot from the chest, I believe people were missing it and thus not having the Lichlett location revealed for them, contributing to confusion early on.

(Chapter 2) The researcher will now give you information about where the next Deadrock might be if you bring them some evidence! [spoiler]Bring a Kreb Shell from one of the crab enemies to them and the boss location will be revealed on the map[/spoiler]

(Chapter 3) Added a map fragment to reveal the final Chapter 3 location which should be found during normal play for new players. If you are currently stuck and have already done most of the stuff: [spoiler]Tekk Towers now contain the map fragment as loot, in addition to being dropped by some Tekk ships[/spoiler]

Both key story locations in Chapters 2 and 3 that have been hard to find have had their bounds size increased, which should make them substantially easier to reveal via manual exploration. If you've been sailing around unable to find them, give it another try!

Other changes

Quests which spawn 'search locations' have been modified to avoid spawning them in invalid locations like old boss areas. Mainly relevant to the quests that take place after Chapter 5.

Prevent adding the same boat twice to the available list at the shop

Some perf improvements in snowy areas / rainy weather

When turning in Ancient Junk to lightkeepers, the reveal screen waits for player input before continuing so you can read the description

Add version number to options screen

This is a small patch but hopefully this starts to alleviate some of the difficulties with progression! Thank you everyone and Happy Holidays!