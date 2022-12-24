 Skip to content

King Arthur's Gold update for 24 December 2022

Build 4268 - Christmas 2022 mini patch

Build 10212303

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update for the holiday season bringing the usual Christmas cheer, featuring some great new in-game music by dome to fit the mood!

As a minor balance change, we once again made an adjustment to build time resupplies, scaling them up to 250 wood and 80 stone from 200 wood and 60 stone. The nerf we had previously done felt too impacting, so this should bring us back to a sweet spot.
Thanks to dome, bunnie and GoldenGuy for contributing to this update!

We have been busy this season, so we haven't had much time to present balance change survey results. We're still planning on it!

Happy holidays & stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

King Arthur's Gold Win32 Depot 219831
  • Loading history…
King Arthur's Gold Linux Depot 219833
  • Loading history…
