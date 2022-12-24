Build 4268 - Christmas 2022 mini patch

This is a minor update for the holiday season bringing the usual Christmas cheer, featuring some great new in-game music by dome to fit the mood!

As a minor balance change, we once again made an adjustment to build time resupplies, scaling them up to 250 wood and 80 stone from 200 wood and 60 stone. The nerf we had previously done felt too impacting, so this should bring us back to a sweet spot.

Thanks to dome, bunnie and GoldenGuy for contributing to this update!

We have been busy this season, so we haven't had much time to present balance change survey results. We're still planning on it!

Happy holidays & stay tuned!