New Islandville Mall BETA Preview out now!



Hello fellow Islandvillers! Tis the Season!

I have a small last minute Christmas gift for you all!

I have uploaded a "Beta Preview" for the Holiday Season. The Beta password is christmasbeta. I thought I would do this to show you all some progress of the next location in The Coin Game. I have been very quiet building and changing a lot of things for the next major update.... but I wanted to take a minute and put out a small BETA preview to show the new location with a little Christmas flare to it. As with any beta there may be bugs and it is not optimized in any way yet. This is just a small unfinished "peek" for the holidays.

We all remember the "local mall" when we were young. Window shopping, crowded stores, Christmas music everywhere and of course getting your pic taken with Santa. If you grew up in the old days like me before cell phones and online shopping you would know that people actually went out to the mall just to hang out. No destination in mind except being seen and socializing with other shoppers during the holidays. I know... Sounds crazy right? As crazy as it sounds... It was wonderful and I hope you all enjoy my small simple rendition of it. The mall will change a bit through development as I still have many things to add.



The new Beta Preview includes a couple of the new stores coming to the mall. It also contains a very early version of the new arcade called Arcade Castle. The BETA Preview version is not optimized much at all... so expect some hiccups and low frame rates. Im getting about 90 FPS average with an old GTX2060 and an i7. When you are inside the mall there is no optimization zones yet, so all of the stores are on at once.

Again.... This is a beta preview just to show off the new mall for the Holiday Season. Your old saved games will work but I advised you to start a new game with the beta.



Arcade Castle

The new Arcade Castle Beta version does not have any of the new arcade machines or prizes in it yet. (Hint: the next new machines will be a new coin pusher, a new claw machine and a new arcade shooter cabinet...but more on those later.) These new machines will come later with the "full release" of the mall. For this BETA preview I have filled Arcade Castle with some of my favorite prizes and machines from the years of building them. I hope you enjoy my temporary choices.



Spunkies Gifts

You can now buy many of the "nice" prizes with cash instead of grinding on the arcade machines all day. The prize machine works just like the ticket kiosks but just accepts coins/money instead of tickets.



Food Court:

Lemonista

Islandville Sweets

Pirate Pizza

Jerrys Gourmet Sammys



Bulk Candy Store



Sneaker Bot

Where all the coolest bots shop! Nothing for sale for you but the bots need love too.

Islandville Cinema:

The Islandville Cinema is NOT ready yet. When it is complete, it will be a fun nostalgic place to view movies (In the future you will be able to watch movies here with multiplayer friends.). I am still deciding on how this is going to work and I will have more on this as I figure it out.

Old Empty Department Store:

This is saved for something funny in the future I have planned. I mean what else could go at an old large department store?

To play the beta... just opt-in to The Coin Game beta with password christmasbeta. To do so... Just right click on the game in your steam library and go to properties. Then click on Betas. Enter in the code christmasbeta and then click on Check Code. The Christmas Beta will show up as a button in blue. That will opt you into downloading the beta version. When you want to play the normal version just change the drop down in the betas tab again.

The Beta version will install itself in the same game folder and work just like the main version. You should start a new game file with the beta. The beta will only be available for a limited time.

The password is christmasbeta

That about does it for the Christmas Beta Preview. I hope you all enjoy it. I will have more info and news about the full update and coming multiplayer after the new year. Thank you all for the support of The Coin Game and have a wonderful Holiday Season! 2023 is going to be our biggest yet. ;)

Kevin