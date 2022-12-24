 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tint 'n Ink update for 24 December 2022

XMAS PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 10212186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a non-scheduled update.

Due issues in the previous update, we decided to patch this on day one to solved the biggest bugs. Please remember that you can help us reporting any issue via <color=#7955c9>Discord</color> , opening a support #ticket.

Thank you so much, and enjoy.

FIXES
· Purchased items erased</color> after claim a Mission or Spin the wheel
· Store doesn't show properly items that only can be purchased with DawgCard money
· Spin Wheel Mission count doesn't work

Changed files in this update

Depot 1997631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link