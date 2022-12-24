XMAS PATCH

This is a non-scheduled update.

Due issues in the previous update, we decided to patch this on day one to solved the biggest bugs. Please remember that you can help us reporting any issue via <color=#7955c9>Discord</color> , opening a support #ticket.

Thank you so much, and enjoy.

FIXES

· Purchased items erased</color> after claim a Mission or Spin the wheel

· Store doesn't show properly items that only can be purchased with DawgCard money

· Spin Wheel Mission count doesn't work