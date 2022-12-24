General Update + Linux Version

Dear players of Chat with Yu,

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you for all of your feedback and support of our game. We have been working hard over the past few months to fix any bugs and improve the overall gameplay experience for all of our players. Your valuable input has been instrumental in helping us to make Chat with Yu the best it can be.

As the year comes to a close, we want to wish you all a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year. We hope that the next experience you all have in our game will be the best it can be!

Again, thank you for your support and for being a part of the Chat with Yu community!