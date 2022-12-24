 Skip to content

EvoMon update for 24 December 2022

Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10212138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Winter has finally arrived on Evotopia
For everyone who supported the game in any way we are gifting a totally free update which includes a very special season of the year Winter ❄️️


Every Enviroment within the game has been updated to fit the icy season ❄️️


There is also a totally new Evomon ❄️️ "Araroimon" ❄️️to be found inside the game


Tons of new furnitures available on the gacha Machine


New Outfits for Anahi to wear inside the Bedroom


During this harsh winter a Giant Iceberg has been stuck on a cannal of Evotopia, what secrets may it cointain?

Enjoy the update
Thank you all for the support and for being a player of our game
We plan to keep listening to the community and making our game even better on 2023!

Merry Christmas to everyone !🎄
Beowulf

