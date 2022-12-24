Christmas Update

Winter has finally arrived on Evotopia
For everyone who supported the game in any way we are gifting a totally free update which includes a very special season of the year Winter ❄️️
Every Enviroment within the game has been updated to fit the icy season ❄️️
There is also a totally new Evomon ❄️️ "Araroimon" ❄️️to be found inside the game
Tons of new furnitures available on the gacha Machine
New Outfits for Anahi to wear inside the Bedroom
During this harsh winter a Giant Iceberg has been stuck on a cannal of Evotopia, what secrets may it cointain?
Enjoy the update
Thank you all for the support and for being a player of our game
We plan to keep listening to the community and making our game even better on 2023!
Merry Christmas to everyone !🎄
Beowulf
Changed files in this update