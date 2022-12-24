The Colorful Creature Beta 1.9.1 | CHRISTMAS UPDATE

Limited Time Event:

Christmas Hat is available in hat merchant shop during 25th December to 7th January!

CALENDAR REWORK:

Reworked the entire calendar here is how it works:

This new calendar is dynamic, you can choose to play Easy, Normal or Hard difficulty calendar levels

The game will choose 7 random levels from the calendar based on the difficulty you chose and a randomized seed, note that you cannot get levels from the main game or challenges.

Each difficulty rewards you differently!

Easy Difficulty rewards you with a random hat

Normal Difficulty rewards you with either a random hat or skin (excluding legendary), and extra 100 credits

Hard difficulty rewards you with either a random hat/skin/item, and extra 250 credits

Getting a duplicate customizable will give you extra 50 credits.

All credits rewards will be multiplied based on player activity in the game

Don't worry! I didn't delete the old calendar, so therefore you can still play those levels!

Future:

Starting January 2023, there will be leaderboards based on how many people have completed the new calendar, which will later be used for calendar based badges

I will rework the badge system so it's not cluttered (so for example, if you have 5 of the same badges, it will display a number instead of putting them all next to eachother)

Other:

All calendar levels are unlocked

Changed how leaderboard systems work

Asteroids++ (New upcoming game)

Asteroids++ is now in public alpha! You can now have a chance to try the game out yourself! Eventually, this game will be available on steam too! Please give me feedback on the game, it would be very appreciated!

Click to download the game here