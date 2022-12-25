 Skip to content

Return the Backrooms update for 25 December 2022

Christmas in the backrooms

Share · View all patches · Build 10212093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas has come to the Backrooms!
Look for Christmas trees (x4), you can find interesting gifts near each Christmas tree!

While we continue to work on a big update!


