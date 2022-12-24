(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10212074 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 20:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Another small patch fixing issue found within Midway Branch 13 and adding small features.

One of the player-requested features that we are currently adding is a button for transferring ore to the correct slots in the Ore Refinery.

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 13.3

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Players are able to set ore in Ore Refinery to 0 using specific key inputs.

◈ MMC resources requirement window is not correctly calculating data for the players view.

◈ When putting down the tablet, the player was not using holster animation.

◈ If the player had equipped a tool/weapon while picking up the tablet, it didn't bring it back up after the use.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added Swift transfer Ore button to the Ore Refinery.

◈ Added the option to set Toggle Aim mode in Options Settings.

◈ Improved world map rendering speed, and material calculation, map GPU requirement lowered by around 40%.

◈ Improved MMC data transfer between Item Blueprints -> Materialization Queue -> MMC Storage and vice versa, lowering background calculation very slightly improving performance, and removing possible breaking points when loading the game (related to MMC).