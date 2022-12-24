 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 24 December 2022

V0.55.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Bugfixes:
Fixed the fishing song being WAY too loud and not being associated with the music channel
Fixed many sounds bypassing volume settings

Changes:
Vastly reduces the scythe stamina cost across the board

