Bugfixes:
Fixed the fishing song being WAY too loud and not being associated with the music channel
Fixed many sounds bypassing volume settings
Changes:
Vastly reduces the scythe stamina cost across the board
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bugfixes:
Fixed the fishing song being WAY too loud and not being associated with the music channel
Fixed many sounds bypassing volume settings
Changes:
Vastly reduces the scythe stamina cost across the board
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update