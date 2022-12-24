Cat Herders Christmas Update!

Happy Holidays, Herders!
We just pushed the Christmas update for Cat Herders! You'll find the cats are now dressed festively, and we've added a new wintery wonderland as a fifth level, featuring some presents that the troublesome cats love to explore. We hope you enjoy and wish you all a peaceful and happy festive break!
Happy Holidays, Herders!
