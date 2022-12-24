 Skip to content

Cat Herders: Couch Coop Cat Corralling! update for 24 December 2022

Cat Herders Christmas Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays, Herders!
We just pushed the Christmas update for Cat Herders! You'll find the cats are now dressed festively, and we've added a new wintery wonderland as a fifth level, featuring some presents that the troublesome cats love to explore. We hope you enjoy and wish you all a peaceful and happy festive break!

