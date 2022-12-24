Hotfix #3 for Dec 19th patch

This should fix some of the online issues people have been seeing:
-
Character race and equipment should be synced significantly better now, there are still some situations to test but so far I have not run into the issues players have reported
-
Fixed some issues where some animations were not playing correctly online. There are still some that are not playing across all clients correctly (Such as the Ave flying animation), but I am still working on that
-
Fixed an issue where the player's name would sometimes be incorrect when playing online
Changed files in this update