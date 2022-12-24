 Skip to content

Zofia update for 24 December 2022

Hotfix #3 for Dec 19th patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should fix some of the online issues people have been seeing:

  • Character race and equipment should be synced significantly better now, there are still some situations to test but so far I have not run into the issues players have reported

  • Fixed some issues where some animations were not playing correctly online. There are still some that are not playing across all clients correctly (Such as the Ave flying animation), but I am still working on that

  • Fixed an issue where the player's name would sometimes be incorrect when playing online

