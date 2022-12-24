A.N.N.E Chapter 1 update

Happy Holidays!

I am back from the dead, metaphorically speaking of course. I got back to working on A.N.N.E a few months back and now it's time for a little update! There are still a few improvements to be made but I am very happy with this latest update. My plan at the moment is to slice the game into chapters and release these chapters every few months depending on the time I can spend on it and how much I am chasing my tail trying to fix bugs and issues since I am the only one working on A.N.N.E at the moment with the occasional help of my old friend and programmer David. I am having a blast.

You can see the changelog here : https://discord.com/channels/432976887782834179/1056288904711516254

Letting my creativity loose and working on lots of smaller projects during the past two years have helped me clear my mind. It's easy for me to be objective with A.N.N.E. I am confident I can complete my vision and I am having fun again.

Hope you like the new Artwork :) inspired by old NES box art and retro sci-fi movie posters.

Sorry for those who made it really far in the previous version but we're starting over :). I would recommend to please delete your save game files and start from scratch as too many changes have been made since the last version. This is the last time that this will be required since I want the upcoming updates to continue the adventure where you left off. Enjoy the game until you make it to World 2 and then hopefully I can have another meaty update by the end of the first quarter of 2023 (wow look at that CEO talk). Thank you to everyone who has posted lengthy QOL and bug reports on Steam forums and Discord. I will get to all of those eventually.

Lotsa love, lots of hope, and best wishes for the Holidays everyone.

Mo

PS: at the moment of writing this, LINUX and MAC builds are being uploaded...