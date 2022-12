Our first Playtest patch!

Momoko thought it would be a good idea to move two directions at the same time, so hopefully this should fix that.

Also we added a Linux build!

New

Add Linux build

Add feedback button to Main Menu

Update Disclaimer text

Update highlight animation for game mode button text (it was toooo neon)

Update special descriptions

Fixes

Controls no longer freeze if multiple directions are held at the same time

v0.8.4