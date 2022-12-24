Fixed ATV spook with no camo cover. Fixed target range error. Added a moving target at target range. Fixed a few error with purchasing scopes in exp store. Fix coyote call spooking deer glitch. Call will spook some deer within 100yards if you if you use it.
DeerHunterFan.com TV - The Season update for 24 December 2022
Christmas Eve Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
