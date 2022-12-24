Patch Update 35.1

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring except for me pushing out a hotfix.
Hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and Holiday. This is a quick hot fix to address a reported issue related to colonists awakening from stasis capsules dead, but not quite dead. I've saved Christmas from zombies!
Anyhoo, check out the patch notes below and I'll be back with more next year. :)
Release Notes
- Fixed: Colonist needs are being calculated while in the new game screen. If left long enough this caused those colonists to die when being taken out of the stasis capsule.
- Fixed: Colonists that would have been dead in a stasis capsule due to the above issue will now be “correctly” alive when opening the stasis capsule.
- Fixed: Starting supply chest no longer has the correct items after saving and reloading
Changed files in this update