Patch Update 35.1

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring except for me pushing out a hotfix.

Hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and Holiday. This is a quick hot fix to address a reported issue related to colonists awakening from stasis capsules dead, but not quite dead. I've saved Christmas from zombies!

Anyhoo, check out the patch notes below and I'll be back with more next year. :)

Release Notes