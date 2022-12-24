(Selaco Demo) The Christmas Challenge update is now available!

Hello everyone,

As the year comes to a close, we've decided to update the demo one last time. We’ve challenged ourselves to come up with a (optional) heavily altered Selaco experience and gave ourselves 5 days to design and implement it. The result? The Christmas Challenge!

The goal was to make a Christmas Event that would require no alterations to the level itself. The level layout is exactly like how you remember, but a lot of randomization is now applied on top of the level, like snow piles and presents. This event will require you to be very resourceful since the randomizer may not give you exactly what you want. We'll explain the event further down below!

How to play:

Ensure that you have updated the game!

Upon starting a new campaign, the following option should be available. Tick the box and proceed as normally.



The Christmas Challenge changes the following:

Selaco's indoor environments will be covered in snow, somehow! Don't ask, Christmas in Selaco is special.

All item pickups are removed from the game. The only exceptions are keycards, Cabinet Cards and upgrades.

Presents are spread around the level at random locations. Open them up for Weapons, Ammo and Tools.

Enemies spawn at random portions of the level. You will encounter foes at locations you've never seen them before.

Unwrap a total of 10 gifts to unlock the exit to the next area.

Beat the demo to win the challenge!

We had a lot of fun working on this and we think it turned out great!

Have fun and a very Merry Christmas from all of us at Altered Orbit Studios <3