GAL Ramírez's LION update for 24 December 2022

Emergency FIX 24/12/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10211881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the last challenges in the judge’s castle there was an error with the Magic levitation Zone, this will not retrigger after it was done nor the range was enough, this was fixed.
Also, the Cinematic of the Meta colossus was not properly executing and all actors disappear, this was fixed
The Teleport Back skill crystals is a bit damaged and requires reprograming, currently it wont do anything until new notice.

