Edengrall update for 24 December 2022

V0.55.0.1

24 December 2022

Changes:
Added some critters to the main menu.
Strength increases fishing attack.
Constitution increases fishing defense.
Dexterity increases fishing bar width.
Agility decreases the fishing bar drift
Fish size increases it's attack.
Fish size increases it's stamina regeneration.
The fishing rod now bends with tension

Bugfixes:
Fixed the notifications getting critters for the first time.
Fixed the sleep tutorial not being skippable
Fixed fishing skill shrinking the green bar rather than increasing it.
Fixed some fish having issues spawning.

