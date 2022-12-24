 Skip to content

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 24 December 2022

Christmas Holiday Update - Patch 1.0.1.2 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Manager mode added(online and offline):
In manager mode there are options to:
-1 select tyres
-2 make pit stop/keep driving
-3 charge battery and use extra power
-4 change AI raceline

New Features:
-Flag behind finished cars in HUD
-Workshop tags added for new items (car/track and class/track category)
-Constructor standings shown in online mode
-Spectator mode allows choosing the direction of position changing (by pressing turbo/boost button)

Bugs fixed:
-Manager mode select tyre bug fixed
-Finish line bug not counting laps fixed
-Time-trial crash bug
-PIT text not shown in online spectator mode fixed
-Creator can't edit some tracks bug

