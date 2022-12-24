Christmas Holiday Update - Patch 1.0.1.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10211738 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Manager mode added(online and offline):

In manager mode there are options to:

-1 select tyres

-2 make pit stop/keep driving

-3 charge battery and use extra power

-4 change AI raceline

New Features:

-Flag behind finished cars in HUD

-Workshop tags added for new items (car/track and class/track category)

-Constructor standings shown in online mode

-Spectator mode allows choosing the direction of position changing (by pressing turbo/boost button)

Bugs fixed:

-Manager mode select tyre bug fixed

-Finish line bug not counting laps fixed

-Time-trial crash bug

-PIT text not shown in online spectator mode fixed

-Creator can't edit some tracks bug