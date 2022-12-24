 Skip to content

Azazel's Christmas Fable update for 24 December 2022

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10211632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to possible discomfort from the flashing lights during Azazel's performance in Club I.C.E., I have decided to tone down the strobe light effect. The strobe light isn't quite as bright, and it flashes slightly slower than before. Hoping this will lessen any unintended discomfort to players. If anyone is still feeling visual discomfort during the performance, the scene can be skipped by hitting the Esc key or by right clicking on the mouse.

Thank you to all players and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!

