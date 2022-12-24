 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 24 December 2022

Update 0.7.2.1

Build 10211624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now remove weapons from the town and receive a small gift of appreciation from the old man once you unlocked gambling.

  • The Aeodra portal now also has to be interacted with the interaction key to enter the portal. This should prevent accidentally entering the arena during fights.
  • Increased minimap icon size of fragments of light.

  • Fixed wrong displayed/calculated damage of weapons on tooltips.
  • Fixed cut off weapon description in weapon stats.
  • Fixed mouse cursor on reward and unlock UI's jump to the top left of the window.
  • Fixed double tooltips on reward and unlock UI's.
  • Fixed a bug which caused a random map environment to be loaded instead of the previous environment when exiting a secret boss arena.

If you encounter any crashes or issues please use the bug reports button in main menu and dont't forget to attach your save file so that we can fix the bugs a soon as possible.

Join the official discord at:
https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb

