VTOL VR update for 24 December 2022

Patch v1.5.3

Patch v1.5.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
General  
- Optimized flight log display  
Units  
- Fixed Assault Carrier LODs  
- Fixed sea unit group formation positions  
Mission Editor  
- Fixed: closing conditional editor while editing connections would break the editor  
- Allow multiplayer spawn to start with 0 lives  
- Added event actions to remove funds from slots or teams  
Map Editor  
- Couldn't zoom while editing terrain or painting cities  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed duplicate flight log entries when AH-94s are present

