General
- Optimized flight log display
Units
- Fixed Assault Carrier LODs
- Fixed sea unit group formation positions
Mission Editor
- Fixed: closing conditional editor while editing connections would break the editor
- Allow multiplayer spawn to start with 0 lives
- Added event actions to remove funds from slots or teams
Map Editor
- Couldn't zoom while editing terrain or painting cities
Multiplayer
- Fixed duplicate flight log entries when AH-94s are present
VTOL VR update for 24 December 2022
Patch v1.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update