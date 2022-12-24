 Skip to content

The Dope Game update for 24 December 2022

The Dope Game - Version 4.4.1 Update

Build 10211563

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey dope fiends! This tiny patch fixes a very rare crash if you select the not-yet-included Brewery location on the map. Technically, you shouldn't be able to select it and this patch makes sure you can't.

Stay safe and warm out there!

