Share · View all patches · Build 10211554 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 16:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks, Christmas is here!

I improved the colliders of some defenses, so you can deploy them better.

I added the remaining missions to the second batch of missions.

I added the third batch of missions, All you need is War, and there are ten missions for now.

As you may have already understood, the military units are a central theme of this group.

New missions will be introduced soon, surely before the end of the year.

Merry Christmas to all, my friends!