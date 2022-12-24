0.74 Release

+Added a NEW MAIN QUEST, triggering after the first is complete, again with multiple paths

A new woman has arrived with valuable information that could threaten you

+Added all remaining Dr. Howard sex scene images (pending frenzy)

+Added Ms. Lane frenzy image (non-futa)

+Added a plethora of new doll parts

+Added Face5 for SlimThick model

+Platinum for SlimThickHairExtraShort

+SlimThickHairShort all shades

+SlimThickHairShaved all shades

+Platinum for SlimThickHairNeckLength

+custom option for SlimThickHairNeckLength

+SlimThickHairShoulderLength all colors

+Platinum for SlimThickHairBackLength

+SlimThickChest all sizes/shades

+PearFace4 5 & 6

+PearChest all sizes/shades

+PearHair all styles/shades

+PearHairShaved all shades

+PearHairShort all shades

+PearHairNeckLength Platinum

+PearHairShoulderLength Platinum

+PearHairBackLength Platinum

+FemaleSlimThickHairShortDyed

+FemaleMuscularFace3 & Face4

+FemaleMuscularHair all styles/shades

+MaleAverageFace2 , Face3, Face4, Face5, and Face6

+FemaleCurvyFace4 and Face5

+FemaleCurvy all hair

+FemaleCurvyChest all sizes

Changed navigational ellipses to “Continue” instead, which should help with alleviating some navigational confusion

Changed informative ellipses to “Info”

Added XP as a reward for the first main quest

Added player's SHiMMER password hint in case the password is lost

Assigning a new broodmother no longer requires you to leave and re-enter the lab for the broodmother actions to show up

Fixed issue where the spiking scenario in one of the first quests would not complete the quest

Fixed error which caused the quest tracker not to display

Fixed error which caused a hint for the first main quest not to display

*The game window no longer opens to 1920 x 1080 by default (now it should instead save the last window size)

-Removed stray backslashes from Upper and Lower Campus