Marble World update for 24 December 2022

Patch 1.1.1 (Christmas Update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Small update just before Christmas starts (here at least). Fixing 2 important bugs and adding some small Christmas decorations since I had some extra time left.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug where loading the game with the DLC purchased could remove all DLC skins/effects from custom marbles

  • Fixed a bug where I forgot to add the ability to switch environments in worlds to the Winterland environment

  • Added 5 Christmas stockings

  • Added 4 Christmas candles

  • Added 3 mistletoe ornaments

Thank you all for your continuous support! Enjoy the holidays and stay safe :)

  • Rinke

(p.s. starting January, both the base game and DLC will start to go into discounts simultaneously)

