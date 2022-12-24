Patch 1.1.1 (Christmas Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 10211508 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Small update just before Christmas starts (here at least). Fixing 2 important bugs and adding some small Christmas decorations since I had some extra time left.

Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where loading the game with the DLC purchased could remove all DLC skins/effects from custom marbles

Fixed a bug where I forgot to add the ability to switch environments in worlds to the Winterland environment

Added 5 Christmas stockings

Added 4 Christmas candles

Added 3 mistletoe ornaments

Thank you all for your continuous support! Enjoy the holidays and stay safe :)

Rinke

(p.s. starting January, both the base game and DLC will start to go into discounts simultaneously)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2223290/Marble_World_Winter_Pack/