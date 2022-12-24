Update 0.3.0 - New Mission - Happy Holidays!

28 Delays Later, finally... the game build is hopefully stable.

Changelog

New Action Mission: Obliteration

New Enemies

New Bosses

Faster XP globe speed

Guaranteed XP globe drop

Less Sudden Death Enemies

Every enemy except walls destroyable

More Explosions!

Mk VI to Mk VIII Upgrades

Additional Changes

Fix: Decreased volume of weapons that fire multiple projectiles at once

FX: Added player ship turn rotations

FX: Mines are visually more distinct (Utility Color)

FX: Decreased laser impact brightness

Balancing: Mk V Auto Lock-On Missile Dmg bonus decreased to 1.5x (from 2x)

Balancing: Powerup Beacons will now disappear after some minutes

Pro: Additional 10k credits bonus

What's Next?

The following updates need to fix the current issues with the new mission. I did a lot of tests but please let me know if you experience any crashes and/or performance issues (with ship config info!) . I also ran out of time to add new music, if you know something that fits, let me know (can't pay more than a few dollars though)!

Now that the new mission is live, I finally have time to work on the backlog again (based on your feedback) -> E.g. next updates will include the promised improvements around the Time Survival XP globes.

After the next stabilization phase I'll continue to add new systems and smaller-scoped missions.

Happy Holidays!

I hope you are able to take a break and use that time to relax and do the things you love with the people you love!