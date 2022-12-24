Update 0.3.0 - New Mission - Happy Holidays!

28 Delays Later, finally... the game build is hopefully stable.
Changelog
New Action Mission: Obliteration
- New Enemies
- New Bosses
- Faster XP globe speed
- Guaranteed XP globe drop
- Less Sudden Death Enemies
- Every enemy except walls destroyable
- More Explosions!
- Mk VI to Mk VIII Upgrades
Additional Changes
- Fix: Decreased volume of weapons that fire multiple projectiles at once
- FX: Added player ship turn rotations
- FX: Mines are visually more distinct (Utility Color)
- FX: Decreased laser impact brightness
- Balancing: Mk V Auto Lock-On Missile Dmg bonus decreased to 1.5x (from 2x)
- Balancing: Powerup Beacons will now disappear after some minutes
- Pro: Additional 10k credits bonus
What's Next?
- The following updates need to fix the current issues with the new mission. I did a lot of tests but please let me know if you experience any crashes and/or performance issues (with ship config info!). I also ran out of time to add new music, if you know something that fits, let me know (can't pay more than a few dollars though)!
- Now that the new mission is live, I finally have time to work on the backlog again (based on your feedback) -> E.g. next updates will include the promised improvements around the Time Survival XP globes.
- After the next stabilization phase I'll continue to add new systems and smaller-scoped missions.
Happy Holidays!
I hope you are able to take a break and use that time to relax and do the things you love with the people you love!
Changed files in this update