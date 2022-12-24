 Skip to content

Outnumbered update for 24 December 2022

Update 0.3.0 - New Mission - Happy Holidays!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

28 Delays Later, finally... the game build is hopefully stable.

Changelog

New Action Mission: Obliteration
  • New Enemies
  • New Bosses
  • Faster XP globe speed
  • Guaranteed XP globe drop
  • Less Sudden Death Enemies
  • Every enemy except walls destroyable
  • More Explosions!
  • Mk VI to Mk VIII Upgrades

Additional Changes
  • Fix: Decreased volume of weapons that fire multiple projectiles at once
  • FX: Added player ship turn rotations
  • FX: Mines are visually more distinct (Utility Color)
  • FX: Decreased laser impact brightness
  • Balancing: Mk V Auto Lock-On Missile Dmg bonus decreased to 1.5x (from 2x)
  • Balancing: Powerup Beacons will now disappear after some minutes
  • Pro: Additional 10k credits bonus

What's Next?

  • The following updates need to fix the current issues with the new mission. I did a lot of tests but please let me know if you experience any crashes and/or performance issues (with ship config info!). I also ran out of time to add new music, if you know something that fits, let me know (can't pay more than a few dollars though)!
  • Now that the new mission is live, I finally have time to work on the backlog again (based on your feedback) -> E.g. next updates will include the promised improvements around the Time Survival XP globes.
  • After the next stabilization phase I'll continue to add new systems and smaller-scoped missions.

Happy Holidays!

I hope you are able to take a break and use that time to relax and do the things you love with the people you love!

Changed files in this update

