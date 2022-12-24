 Skip to content

Touchdown Girls update for 24 December 2022

Spanish Language / Latin America Translation Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10211456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Responding to feedback from our user forums, we've improved and updated the Spanish Language / Latin America Translation version of Touchdown Girls. With this small update we've spent additional time to ensure that Spanish language users have the best user experience possible while playing the game.

