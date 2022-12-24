Responding to feedback from our user forums, we've improved and updated the Spanish Language / Latin America Translation version of Touchdown Girls. With this small update we've spent additional time to ensure that Spanish language users have the best user experience possible while playing the game.
Touchdown Girls update for 24 December 2022
Spanish Language / Latin America Translation Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
