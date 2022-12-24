Small Content Update: Hard Mode Modifiers, new items, new Insight upgrade

Merry Christmas! Ancient Dungeon ea0.1.3.5 has been released. This update features a few new relics, new achievements, new rooms, a new insight upgrade, and a new modifier system for hard mode which makes the game even more difficult for veteran players.
Changelog
- return of the christmas slime
- hard mode now has run modifiers, which increase the difficulty of your playthrough, but also reward you with more insight
- 1 new insight upgrade
- 8 new relics
- 4 new achievements
- a few new rooms
- fixed several bugs
Changed files in this update