Ancient Dungeon VR update for 24 December 2022

Small Content Update: Hard Mode Modifiers, new items, new Insight upgrade

Build 10211362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas! Ancient Dungeon ea0.1.3.5 has been released. This update features a few new relics, new achievements, new rooms, a new insight upgrade, and a new modifier system for hard mode which makes the game even more difficult for veteran players.

Changelog

  • return of the christmas slime
  • hard mode now has run modifiers, which increase the difficulty of your playthrough, but also reward you with more insight
  • 1 new insight upgrade
  • 8 new relics
  • 4 new achievements
  • a few new rooms
  • fixed several bugs

