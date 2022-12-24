"Second Wave" Update is Live

This update arrives as a regular patch; if the Steam doesn't auto-update Regiments to the latest version - just restart Steam, this will force it to look for updates. You can see the updated installed succesfully by the banner in the main menu (well, and the new content).

Two new Operations

'Doctrinal Approach' puts you in command of an entire East German mechanized regiment in a pitched fight against well-entrenched West German units.

'Task Force McMains' is a classic scenario - a US mechanized Task Force defends against a Soviet attack in the Fulda sector.

Both operations happen alongside the other June events and are unlocked if you've completed the 'Reaction' Operation.

Skirmish mode additions

Four new regiments enter the fray:

British 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards - part of the Corps Border Surveillance Force, this recon-focused formation would be one of the first to engage the advancing Warsaw Pact forces.

British 20th Armored Brigade - an epitome of 'slow and steady' concept, 20th utilizes a mix of Chieftains and FV432 APCs.

British 33rd Armored Brigade - 33rd, attached to reinforce I BE Corps, was already present as Task Forces available to the Belgian forces. Now reversed, 33rd Armored Brigade itself is a UK core force with several Belgian task forces present.

West German 53rd Heimatschutzbrigade - a second-line homeguard formation, utilizing older equipment like M48G tanks and KanJagdPanzer tank hunters.

Some of the old Regiments received adjustments, and quite a few task forces were changed or updated with new units.

A new map - Route "Sherwood" is also available in all Skirmish modes.

Companies

Companies are a new game concept - several platoons controlled as a single element.

They will be primarily used to represent formations that don't have enough officers or communication equipment to maneuver with individual platoons. Companies concentrate a lot of firepower, but can be slow and unwieldy to control.

Companies are commanded by issuing orders to the command platoon. Subordinate platoons will follow it and copy its behaviour, but are impossible to control directly. If the command platoon is lost or begins to retreat, the whole company will retreat too.

Companies will move in a line formation by default, switching to column on Fast Move order.

For now, Companies are present in the 'Doctrinal Approach' operation, and two Skirmish regiments - 53rd Heimatschutzbrigade and East German KdA group.

New units

Update introduces new units and make some of the already-present ones fully playable.

In addition to the already playable Challenger, Warrior, Rapier and FV100-series, UK forces receive:

Chieftain mk.6, mk.10, mk.11

Centurion AVRE

FV432 APC and Self-proplled mortar

FV438 Swingfire anti-tank system

FV436 Command Post

FV433 Abbot self-propelled artillery

Gazelle recon helicopter

TOW-armed Lynx anti-tank helicopter

Bedford truck

West German forces now also include:

M48GA2 tank

Jagdpanzer Kanone 90mm

Iltis utility vehicle

Heimatschutz infantry

Warsaw Pact forces also received a pair of units:

BMP-1 with Malutka ATGM present

Strela-1

T-64BV, while already being in game, wasn't available in any of the Task Forces or Regiments in the release version - it has now been introduced to 332nd Tank Regiment in Skirmish

(the bulk of the WarPac reinforcements are still scheduled for the next DLC)

You will also notice a few anti-air platoons focused on infantry-portable anti-air missiles. Unlike the regular MANPADS teams attached to IFV platoons, these are considered to be fully connected to the air-defence radio network - and feature noticeably improved engagement envelope and reaction times.

And many other additions:

Regipedia improvements

Ability to select exact nations for AI in Attack & Mobile Defence modes

Random map selection in Skirmish

Ability to restart a Skimish game without having to exit back to menu

Event Cards with randomized events no longer can be rerolled by restarting the phase

Updated Bloom effect

Zone labels scale with Icon Size setting

Minor tank stats pass (primarily addresses the overly optimistic Leopard 1 armor values)

Supply platoons speed adjusted 55 -> 65 km/h

Free Camera can be enabled during deployment & post-battle review

When waypoints are displayed via Shift, current move command displays the actual path a platoon will follow (but not the queued-up commands, that may come later)

Nation-specific supply trucks are now properly utilized in Skirmish modes

Incremental improvements to a variety of vehicle models

A great deal of bug fixes

Thanks for you attention!

Keep calm and carry on.