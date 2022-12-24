 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 24 December 2022

Adding on to 2.5.3

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 24 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made some more performance improvements as well as changed the way the direct cursor works so that its primary attack is like a mini version of its special.

Laser cube has also been changed to be more hunter-like in that it now moves faster than the player, has had a slight health buff, and its laser beams deal more damage, but at a slower tick rate.

If you encounter any bugs or crashes, please let me know and I will fix them ASAP.

(Although you might have to wait until this evening. As you can imagine staying up til 9 in the morning requires some recovery.)

