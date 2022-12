Share · View all patches · Build 10211285 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 13:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks,

So, got your feeedbacks already that's explain today's update.

What's new?

There's a new popup on the main menu, it shows and explains how specials marbles works. New sound FX have been added, and bugs have been fixed.

Wish you a pleasant holidays,

Cheers

Binogure