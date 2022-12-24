-Achievements for gallery/characters will be double-checked every time you go into the girls' menu in case steam missed it!
-A stat page was added in settings to show you progress in achievements such as net casts, lust consumption, sand dollars gained, etc.
Girls Overboard update for 24 December 2022
1.5.6 Stats & Achievement fixes
