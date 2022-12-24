 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls Overboard update for 24 December 2022

1.5.6 Stats & Achievement fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10211281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Achievements for gallery/characters will be double-checked every time you go into the girls' menu in case steam missed it!
-A stat page was added in settings to show you progress in achievements such as net casts, lust consumption, sand dollars gained, etc.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1347081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link