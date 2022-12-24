We are not dead yet! A huge update is coming soon!

Friends! All this time since the last update we have not been idle. We have been working hard on an update that should significantly improve the game. And we are going to release it before the New Year!

A quick recap of the upcoming update:

Totally new and extensive party coalition mechanics;

Expanded stats window, added new stats and changed formulas for old ones;

Increased flexibility of the game, including a redesigned election system, law window and population "memory";

Improved game interface;

Reworked all old modifiers and added unique features for each party;

Hundreds of new events and modifiers;

And finally, a full-fledged modding tool with which you can create your own events, modifiers, endings, and so on!

In all, the update will include several hundred changes. Happy New Year!