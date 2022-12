Share · View all patches · Build 10211137 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 12:26:21 UTC by Wendy

Proximity voice chat - Get into a game and use proximity voice chat to chat and interact with fellow players!

AI in RobEm - RobEm is now more chaotic!! Fight your way to the top of the leaderboard against hardcore AI.

Solo Game Mode Added - Not feeling multiplayer? Head into a solo game of RobEm and climb your way to the top of the leaderboard against AI!!.