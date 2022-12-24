 Skip to content

ChilloutVR update for 24 December 2022

ChilloutVR 2022r170

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

This update contains the long awaited IK Rework and many other exciting changes.

IK

  • Added support for 11-point tracking
  • Added the possibility to use more than one tracker per bone (for example two hip trackers)
  • Added universal calibration
  • Added per avatar calibration saving
  • Added the option to smooth the tracking data for body points
  • Added the option to spawn a mirror when calibrating
  • Added the option to lock the avatar to the ground while calibrating
  • Added the option to freeze the avatar follow during calibration by pressing one trigger
  • Added the option for more customizability of the IK System (min/max angles, calculation iterations, and priorities)
  • Added the option for head follow calibration mode for full body tracking
  • Added a button to reset IK settings

World Transition System

  • Added a new System for world transitions. This allows the implementation of custom transitions
  • Added a button to test the world transition
  • Added the option to set up to 3 colors to customize the transition effect
  • Added new transition: fade to black
  • Added new transition: digitize

UI

  • Added HUD option to hide skeletal input message
  • Added a notification when you try to speak while muted
  • Added an option to disable to above-mentioned message
  • Added a remove all props button to the main menu
  • Moved IK settings to their own menu category
  • Chnage the way the menu is rendering, so it is less effected by other effects
  • Fixed the prop details button in search results now works as intended in preparation for public props
  • Fixed a bug where loading, distance, and block avatar could overlap

Voice Chat

  • Added a System to manage Audio source priorities in order to reduce voicechat-related issues
  • Implemented distance based Player Voice Priority
  • Implemented AudioSource Priority Enforcement
  • Increase the size of the voice chat buffer to further combat voice chat-related issues
  • Fixed errors in the voice chat system to reduce the issue of players not being able to hear each other

RCC

  • Fixed a Bug connected to RCC Exhausts
  • Fixed a Bug where vehicles became unsynced physics objects after exiting locally

Attachment

  • Implemented attachment options for hand Controllers
  • Implemented attachment options for additional trackers

Downloading changes

  • Implemented multithreading for downloading content
  • Implemented download speed limiting
  • Implemented an automated network check to find the best settings
  • Implemented an option to disable the mentionen check

Content Loading

  • Reworked the Content Filter System
  • Fixed a bug connected to the download size setting not working properly
  • Added a text to the block avatar to show the reason why it was blocked
  • Improved avatar loading time
  • Reduced hitching during avatar loading
  • Changed that blocked content will no longer be downloaded
  • Changed the block avatar to robot kyle instead of the replacement 2D avatar
  • Reduced stutter from users joining and leaving

Nameplates

  • Added static height adjustment
  • Added head follow height adjustment
  • Moved nameplate options to the graphic settings
  • Adjusted nameplate positioning to better match the avatars head positioning

General changes

  • Added an audio source cap for props

  • Added a function that long-range audio can be filtered even when not tagged correctly

  • Added RectMask2D to the prop whitelist with a limit of one per props and a maximum of 250 sub renderers

  • Enable finger tracking by default when using index controllers

  • Changed loading and distance avatar scale

  • Changed the player collider, so it will resize when crouching or rescaling

  • Changed the loading avatar style to a hexagon

  • Changed Player collider height to reflect the avatar size in all situations

  • Adjusted grip pressure for index controllers to reduce accidental grips (you need to adjust your custom SteamVR bindings if applicable)

    • A setting was addet to the input section to adjust the needed pressure

  • Removed alternative rescale and made the general scaling function more robust

  • Severely improved the performance of the TexturePropertyParser component

General Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the mouth and grab pointer would not interact properly
  • Fixed a bug that would load you into the wrong world
  • Fixed a bug connected to some user blocks not being applied properly
  • Fixed a bug that lead to bugs regarding your own voice connection
  • Fixed a bug where avatar reloading would not reload your own avatar
  • Fixed a bug where the camera data would network the tablet instead of the lens
  • Fixed a bug where some meshes would lead to crashes when highlighting is enabled
  • Fixed a bug where prop filters where not applied properly
  • Fixed a bug where nameplates would be positioned incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where the voice position would be positioned incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where the blinking would get stuck when being disabled mid-blink
  • Fixed a bug where advanced avatar triggers could trigger for non-local avatars
  • Fixed a bug connected to prop audio not working
  • Fixed a bug connected to dynamic bone interactions not working properly
  • Fixed a bug that lead to camera gesture settings not working properly
  • Fixed a bug that lead to smaller avatars not being able to move properly
  • Fixed an exception when deleting props
  • Fixed some issues with avatars using old cck animations
  • Fixed multiple issues where objects could collide with the menus
  • Fixed multiple issues where some Parameter stream configuration lead to unexpected behavior

Known Issues

  • Some avatars are experiencing strange ik behavior when Knee/Elbow Trackers are used
  • The Avatar could be offset when exiting a chair in an extreme angle

Changed files in this update

