We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r170
This update contains the long awaited IK Rework and many other exciting changes.
IK
- Added support for 11-point tracking
- Added the possibility to use more than one tracker per bone (for example two hip trackers)
- Added universal calibration
- Added per avatar calibration saving
- Added the option to smooth the tracking data for body points
- Added the option to spawn a mirror when calibrating
- Added the option to lock the avatar to the ground while calibrating
- Added the option to freeze the avatar follow during calibration by pressing one trigger
- Added the option for more customizability of the IK System (min/max angles, calculation iterations, and priorities)
- Added the option for head follow calibration mode for full body tracking
- Added a button to reset IK settings
World Transition System
- Added a new System for world transitions. This allows the implementation of custom transitions
- Added a button to test the world transition
- Added the option to set up to 3 colors to customize the transition effect
- Added new transition: fade to black
- Added new transition: digitize
UI
- Added HUD option to hide skeletal input message
- Added a notification when you try to speak while muted
- Added an option to disable to above-mentioned message
- Added a remove all props button to the main menu
- Moved IK settings to their own menu category
- Chnage the way the menu is rendering, so it is less effected by other effects
- Fixed the prop details button in search results now works as intended in preparation for public props
- Fixed a bug where loading, distance, and block avatar could overlap
Voice Chat
- Added a System to manage Audio source priorities in order to reduce voicechat-related issues
- Implemented distance based Player Voice Priority
- Implemented AudioSource Priority Enforcement
- Increase the size of the voice chat buffer to further combat voice chat-related issues
- Fixed errors in the voice chat system to reduce the issue of players not being able to hear each other
RCC
- Fixed a Bug connected to RCC Exhausts
- Fixed a Bug where vehicles became unsynced physics objects after exiting locally
Attachment
- Implemented attachment options for hand Controllers
- Implemented attachment options for additional trackers
Downloading changes
- Implemented multithreading for downloading content
- Implemented download speed limiting
- Implemented an automated network check to find the best settings
- Implemented an option to disable the mentionen check
Content Loading
- Reworked the Content Filter System
- Fixed a bug connected to the download size setting not working properly
- Added a text to the block avatar to show the reason why it was blocked
- Improved avatar loading time
- Reduced hitching during avatar loading
- Changed that blocked content will no longer be downloaded
- Changed the block avatar to robot kyle instead of the replacement 2D avatar
- Reduced stutter from users joining and leaving
Nameplates
- Added static height adjustment
- Added head follow height adjustment
- Moved nameplate options to the graphic settings
- Adjusted nameplate positioning to better match the avatars head positioning
General changes
-
Added an audio source cap for props
-
Added a function that long-range audio can be filtered even when not tagged correctly
-
Added RectMask2D to the prop whitelist with a limit of one per props and a maximum of 250 sub renderers
-
Enable finger tracking by default when using index controllers
-
Changed loading and distance avatar scale
-
Changed the player collider, so it will resize when crouching or rescaling
-
Changed the loading avatar style to a hexagon
-
Changed Player collider height to reflect the avatar size in all situations
-
Adjusted grip pressure for index controllers to reduce accidental grips (you need to adjust your custom SteamVR bindings if applicable)
- A setting was addet to the input section to adjust the needed pressure
-
Removed alternative rescale and made the general scaling function more robust
-
Severely improved the performance of the TexturePropertyParser component
General Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the mouth and grab pointer would not interact properly
- Fixed a bug that would load you into the wrong world
- Fixed a bug connected to some user blocks not being applied properly
- Fixed a bug that lead to bugs regarding your own voice connection
- Fixed a bug where avatar reloading would not reload your own avatar
- Fixed a bug where the camera data would network the tablet instead of the lens
- Fixed a bug where some meshes would lead to crashes when highlighting is enabled
- Fixed a bug where prop filters where not applied properly
- Fixed a bug where nameplates would be positioned incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the voice position would be positioned incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the blinking would get stuck when being disabled mid-blink
- Fixed a bug where advanced avatar triggers could trigger for non-local avatars
- Fixed a bug connected to prop audio not working
- Fixed a bug connected to dynamic bone interactions not working properly
- Fixed a bug that lead to camera gesture settings not working properly
- Fixed a bug that lead to smaller avatars not being able to move properly
- Fixed an exception when deleting props
- Fixed some issues with avatars using old cck animations
- Fixed multiple issues where objects could collide with the menus
- Fixed multiple issues where some Parameter stream configuration lead to unexpected behavior
Known Issues
- Some avatars are experiencing strange ik behavior when Knee/Elbow Trackers are used
- The Avatar could be offset when exiting a chair in an extreme angle
