We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r170

This update contains the long awaited IK Rework and many other exciting changes.

IK

Added support for 11-point tracking

Added the possibility to use more than one tracker per bone (for example two hip trackers)

Added universal calibration

Added per avatar calibration saving

Added the option to smooth the tracking data for body points

Added the option to spawn a mirror when calibrating

Added the option to lock the avatar to the ground while calibrating

Added the option to freeze the avatar follow during calibration by pressing one trigger

Added the option for more customizability of the IK System (min/max angles, calculation iterations, and priorities)

Added the option for head follow calibration mode for full body tracking

Added a button to reset IK settings

World Transition System

Added a new System for world transitions. This allows the implementation of custom transitions

Added a button to test the world transition

Added the option to set up to 3 colors to customize the transition effect

Added new transition: fade to black

Added new transition: digitize

UI

Added HUD option to hide skeletal input message

Added a notification when you try to speak while muted

Added an option to disable to above-mentioned message

Added a remove all props button to the main menu

Moved IK settings to their own menu category

Chnage the way the menu is rendering, so it is less effected by other effects

Fixed the prop details button in search results now works as intended in preparation for public props

Fixed a bug where loading, distance, and block avatar could overlap

Voice Chat

Added a System to manage Audio source priorities in order to reduce voicechat-related issues

Implemented distance based Player Voice Priority

Implemented AudioSource Priority Enforcement

Increase the size of the voice chat buffer to further combat voice chat-related issues

Fixed errors in the voice chat system to reduce the issue of players not being able to hear each other

RCC

Fixed a Bug connected to RCC Exhausts

Fixed a Bug where vehicles became unsynced physics objects after exiting locally

Attachment

Implemented attachment options for hand Controllers

Implemented attachment options for additional trackers

Downloading changes

Implemented multithreading for downloading content

Implemented download speed limiting

Implemented an automated network check to find the best settings

Implemented an option to disable the mentionen check

Content Loading

Reworked the Content Filter System

Fixed a bug connected to the download size setting not working properly

Added a text to the block avatar to show the reason why it was blocked

Improved avatar loading time

Reduced hitching during avatar loading

Changed that blocked content will no longer be downloaded

Changed the block avatar to robot kyle instead of the replacement 2D avatar

Reduced stutter from users joining and leaving

Nameplates

Added static height adjustment

Added head follow height adjustment

Moved nameplate options to the graphic settings

Adjusted nameplate positioning to better match the avatars head positioning

General changes

Added an audio source cap for props

Added a function that long-range audio can be filtered even when not tagged correctly

Added RectMask2D to the prop whitelist with a limit of one per props and a maximum of 250 sub renderers

Enable finger tracking by default when using index controllers

Changed loading and distance avatar scale

Changed the player collider, so it will resize when crouching or rescaling

Changed the loading avatar style to a hexagon

Changed Player collider height to reflect the avatar size in all situations

Adjusted grip pressure for index controllers to reduce accidental grips (you need to adjust your custom SteamVR bindings if applicable) A setting was addet to the input section to adjust the needed pressure

Removed alternative rescale and made the general scaling function more robust

Severely improved the performance of the TexturePropertyParser component

General Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the mouth and grab pointer would not interact properly

Fixed a bug that would load you into the wrong world

Fixed a bug connected to some user blocks not being applied properly

Fixed a bug that lead to bugs regarding your own voice connection

Fixed a bug where avatar reloading would not reload your own avatar

Fixed a bug where the camera data would network the tablet instead of the lens

Fixed a bug where some meshes would lead to crashes when highlighting is enabled

Fixed a bug where prop filters where not applied properly

Fixed a bug where nameplates would be positioned incorrectly

Fixed a bug where the voice position would be positioned incorrectly

Fixed a bug where the blinking would get stuck when being disabled mid-blink

Fixed a bug where advanced avatar triggers could trigger for non-local avatars

Fixed a bug connected to prop audio not working

Fixed a bug connected to dynamic bone interactions not working properly

Fixed a bug that lead to camera gesture settings not working properly

Fixed a bug that lead to smaller avatars not being able to move properly

Fixed an exception when deleting props

Fixed some issues with avatars using old cck animations

Fixed multiple issues where objects could collide with the menus

Fixed multiple issues where some Parameter stream configuration lead to unexpected behavior

Known Issues