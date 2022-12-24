What happened to the game? It's now STAR ALLIANCE

Greetings fellow space officers!

Some of you might have noticed the game was utterly removed from the Steam Store due to a copyright complaint from another developer who apparently registered the name "Yomi" (which is a common japanese word) accusing me to gain notice by siding its name to theirs, which I wasn't aware at all existed.

I had to rename the game "STAR ALLIANCE" (which was the working title before its release) and the update I just released goes in that direction. I also opened an urgent ticket to Steam support in order to republish the game under the winter sales, since this damages me A LOT and puts me in a great trouble for the missing income for this top-selling game that's been published almost 3 years ago.

I apologize for any trouble this might have produced and I hope you'll be able to buy the game once again very soon!

ANDREA