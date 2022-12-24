 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 24 December 2022

Dec 24 small patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch mainly updates a difficulty setting option for the player:

  • Players can now select one of four options for the difficulty (Easy, Medium, Hard, Legendary)
  • The difficulty must be set (clicked on) during character creation or loading a previous save
  • Each difficulty causes the enemies to be stronger
  • Each difficulty causes the enemies to grant more exp to the player when they die
  • Snow effects are now added to the main menu and first levels
  • A fix was added for the mouse cursor disappearing after clicking during the Talent Point UI

As listed in the previous update from this week, the focus for the next patch remains the same.

