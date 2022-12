Share · View all patches · Build 10211016 · Last edited 25 December 2022 – 09:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Merry Christmas! Want to know more about the adorable cat girl?

The sequel of Shion's Flower is in the game now!

It's an free update.

Yes, ★32 pages and FREE★

Show you more Shion's story♥

How to read it:

After ten chapters and the ED are finished,

Halloween special chapter and the manga would be unlocked~