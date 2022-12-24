Version 2.5.3: Testing Enemy Spawning Changes and Performance Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10210940 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 10:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Added new enemy spawning to ether where enemies spawn in patterns indicated by x's on the arena floor. This is hybridized with the current system and does not appear in ether's pillar variation.

Additionally, all maps now start with some basic enemies pre-spawned to prevent the lull of enemies that could happen at the beginning of a match.

LOTS of performance improvements with large numbers of enemies on screen.

Increased costs of all specials by roughly 50%

Increased special pack gain from 5 to 8

Timewarp cursor duration increased

Timewarp cursor now only slows time if on low hp, but slows by 50% more

Fixed some visual color bugs with the new outline feature and the penta and driller mini-bosses

Fixed a bug where the low HP visual could prevent certain mouse inputs

Updated lots of upgrade descriptions to be more specific

Blitz has been changed to light enemies on fire

Fixed issue where enemies could stop spawning near the end of matches

Changed flash skill tree upgrade to apply damage and knockback over time

Screen shake now applies when primary and secondary weapons fire instead of when enemies are damaged

Changed player-damaged screen visuals

Changed rocket skill tree fire rate from 0.1 to 0.15

Changed enemy spawning algorithm to check for player position every 0.1 seconds instead of every physics tick. This greatly improves performance and gives enemies a less robotic feeling as they don't instantly react to your movement.

Reduced OSIRIS health and changed scaling over time

Changed Osiris visuals

Changed Osiris spawn visuals