Closed Alpha v.10.772

Hi guys. We just pushed a quick patch for some game breaking issues that some of you have been experiencing. The biggest issue was that due to language settings on some of your operating systems, decimal numbers in the game were parsed differently. Some numbers were a factor of 10 higher than what they were supposed to be. This caused ships to be hilariously fast, and broke a whole lot of other things.
Update notes:
- Fixed parsing issues that caused decimal numbers to be parsed differently on some operating system configurations.
- Fixed return and play game button in ship picker to go off-screen for users with widescreen monitors. We still need to optimize the game a bit more for wide screen monitors, but at least it should be playable now.
- Made right click menu less sensitive to closing when the mouse is away from it.
- Fixed 'no hat' option not working in character picker.
Changed files in this update