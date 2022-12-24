Share · View all patches · Build 10210873 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 17:13:06 UTC by Wendy

The development team and I personally wish everyone Happy Christmas and happy holidays !!! Wishing you all the best !!!

Update 0.8.7.3

Cant spawn big ships in the port

Fixed Issue with Modding Support , ships scale is diff in the main game

Improvements - Bug Fixes

MP changes

Fix issue that you couldn't remove placed markers

Fix issue with Keyboard Controls didn't work

Fixed Issue the Mooring didn't work

Fixed Issue that the player to sink was the opposite that should sink

Fixed Teleport Issue

Synchronized Horns

Bug Fixing



Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important. Everyone is welcome to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB