 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 24 December 2022

Update 0.8.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10210873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The development team and I personally wish everyone Happy Christmas and happy holidays !!! Wishing you all the best !!!

Update 0.8.7.3

  • Cant spawn big ships in the port
  • Fixed Issue with Modding Support , ships scale is diff in the main game
  • Improvements - Bug Fixes

MP changes

  • Fix issue that you couldn't remove placed markers
  • Fix issue with Keyboard Controls didn't work
  • Fixed Issue the Mooring didn't work
  • Fixed Issue that the player to sink was the opposite that should sink
  • Fixed Teleport Issue
  • Synchronized Horns
  • Bug Fixing


Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important. Everyone is welcome to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

Changed files in this update

Ship Simulator Realistic Depot 1544892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link