The development team and I personally wish everyone Happy Christmas and happy holidays !!! Wishing you all the best !!!
Update 0.8.7.3
- Cant spawn big ships in the port
- Fixed Issue with Modding Support , ships scale is diff in the main game
- Improvements - Bug Fixes
MP changes
- Fix issue that you couldn't remove placed markers
- Fix issue with Keyboard Controls didn't work
- Fixed Issue the Mooring didn't work
- Fixed Issue that the player to sink was the opposite that should sink
- Fixed Teleport Issue
- Synchronized Horns
- Bug Fixing
Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important. Everyone is welcome to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
Changed files in this update